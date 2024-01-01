GAIL share price rises more than 4%, scales 52-week high on improved earnings prospects amidst strong gas demand
Stock Market Today- Gail Share price has risen more than 50% in last six months. The rising gas production and demand, low LNG prices are positive for GAIL's gas transmission volumes. Expected tariff hikes and recovery in petchem earnings are also expected to aid earnings growth.
GAIL (India) Ltd share prices with gains of more than 4% also scaled 52-week highs on Monday. GAIL Stock has gained more than 50% in the last six months on an improved earnings outlook. The decline in international gas prices and strong gas demand in the country is likely to benefit GAIL the most, being the largest gas pipeline operator in the country. Not only the outlook for Gas transmission and trading business remains strong, rising gas production in country will also support GAIL’s growth.
