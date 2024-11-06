Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  GAIL share price surges 7% on Q2 boost; up 59% in last 1 year

GAIL share price surges 7% on Q2 boost; up 59% in last 1 year

Nishant Kumar

GAIL shares rose nearly 7% on November 6 following a positive Q2FY25 report, showing a 10% YoY profit increase to 2,689.67 crore. Revenue grew 2.8% YoY to 33,981.33 crore, while the stock has gained 59% over the past year.

GAIL share price jumped 7% on Wednesday.

GAIL share price: Shares of GAIL (India) surged almost 7 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, November 6, a day after the company announced its September quarter scorecard. GAIL share price opened at 200.05 against its previous close of 196.40 and jumped 6.6 per cent to the level of 209.40. Around 9:40 am, the stock traded 5.63 per cent higher at 207.45 apiece.

GAIL Q2 results

GAIL (India) on Tuesday, November 5, reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in September quarter (Q2FY25) consolidated net profit to 2,689.67 crore after an increase in earnings from gas transmission business and turnaround in petrochemical business neutralised fall in marketing margin. In the same quarter last year, the company earned a profit of 2,442.18 crore.

Revenue from operations for Q2FY25 rose 2.8 per cent YoY to 33,981.33 crore against 33,049.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Pre-tax earnings from gas transmission business was up 8 per cent to 1,402.81 crore. The petchem business clocked an earning of 146.19 crore as against a loss of 160.94 crore in the year-ago period.

However, earnings from marketing business were down 27 per cent at 1,253.64 crore.

Natural gas transmission volume stood at 13.63 million standard cubic metres per day in Q2 while gas marketing volume was 96.60 mmscmd, the firm said in a statement.

GAIL share price trend

The stock has seen a healthy gain of about 59 per cent over the last year. It hit a 52-week high of 246.35 on July 31 this year and a 52-week low of 122.90 on November 22 last year on the BSE.

On the monthly scale, the stock has gained about 4 per cent in November after a 17 per cent decline in October amid a broader market selloff.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

