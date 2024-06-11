Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 11 2024 15:57:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.35 0.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.25 0.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 987.10 1.57%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,564.75 0.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.10 0.43%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  GAIL shares jump 3% after announcing 60,000 crore ethane capex; JP Morgan sees 20% upside
BackBack

GAIL shares jump 3% after announcing ₹60,000 crore ethane capex; JP Morgan sees 20% upside

Vaamanaa Sethi

GAIL stock has increased nearly 30 per cent in 2024 so far, and has risen by more than 100 per cent over the past 12 months.

GAIL India share price rallied over 3% on Tuesday.Premium
GAIL India share price rallied over 3% on Tuesday.

Shares of GAIL India rose by 3 per cent to 214 during afternoon trading on June 11, following Morgan Stanley's reaffirmation of its 'buy' rating on the stock. This comes after GAIL's announcement of a 60,000 crore investment in a 1,500 KTA ethane cracker project in Madhya Pradesh. 

The international brokerage has set a price target of 250, indicating an upside of over 20 percent from current levels.

Also read: Trent, Westlife Foodworld, and Relaxo: Axis picks top retail stocks after Q4 results

On the other hand, brokerage firm Elara Securities has given ‘accumulate’ rating to the GAIL India stock, with a target price of 227. “We up FY26E EPS 3% due to higher gas transmission and marketing volume. Thus, we raise TP to INR 227 (from INR 191). We reiterate Accumulate as GAIL has run-up 62% in the past three months, partly factoring in strong gas volume growth outlook, led by accelerating CGD demand and +150mn tonnes LNG export capacity addition globally in CY24-28," the brokerage firm said.

The state-owned energy corporation has submitted a request to the Madhya Pradesh state government for suitable enablers for the project, as stated in an exchange filing.

The MP Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. will provide approximately 800 hectares of land, and the state government has already initiated this process.

"Investment approval from GAIL's Board shall be sought after favourable outcome on enablers, the company said in the filing. This development occurs as EU cracker capacity is shutting down and margins remain weak.

For the March quarter, GAIL reported a 5.6 per cent decline in revenue to 32,317 crore, with net profit dropping by over 23% due to lower revenue and weaker-than-expected performance in the gas marketing segment.

Also read: Modi 3.0: Stability concerns premature; government may stay fiscally prudent amid populism: Kotak Securities

As of the end of the March quarter, the government held a 51.9% stake in GAIL. Indian Oil Corporation owned a 2.5% stake, and ONGC held a 5% stake. Additionally, approximately 11.97 lakh shareholders with share capital up to 2 lakh had a stake in GAIL.

GAIL stock has increased nearly 30 per cent in 2024 so far, and has risen by more than 100 per cent over the past 12 months.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jun 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue