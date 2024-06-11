GAIL shares jump 3% after announcing ₹60,000 crore ethane capex; JP Morgan sees 20% upside
GAIL stock has increased nearly 30 per cent in 2024 so far, and has risen by more than 100 per cent over the past 12 months.
Shares of GAIL India rose by 3 per cent to ₹214 during afternoon trading on June 11, following Morgan Stanley's reaffirmation of its 'buy' rating on the stock. This comes after GAIL's announcement of a ₹60,000 crore investment in a 1,500 KTA ethane cracker project in Madhya Pradesh.
