GAIL shares rally to inch towards 52-week high. Should you buy?
- GAIL India shares rallied more than 5% to ₹103 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session
Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd surged more than 5% to ₹103 on the BSE in Friday's trading session, inching towards its 52-week high level of ₹115 apiece that it had hit in April 2022. Analysts remain bullish on the stock while maintaining their Buy stance.
