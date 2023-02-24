GAIL shares rally to inch towards 52-week high. Should you buy?

“Geared to India's gas consumption. Trades at 8x FY25E P/E. The government highlighted its focus on increasing gas adoption Trunk pipelines: largely done by GAIL. The PNGRB said that it is creating conditions to enable GAIL earn a ‘fair return’ on its pipeline investments allowing for transmission losses and pipeline expansions. PNGRB also believes that the modified unified tariff framework with three tariff zones (0-300 km, 300-1,200 km and 1,200 km+) would help drive gas adoption in new markets," said brokerage and research firm Ambit which has maintained Buy tag on the stock with a target price ₹106.