GAIL to consider interim dividend next week, record date fixed1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- The stock was trading 2.15 per cent higher at ₹111.40 per share on the BSE today
The board of GAIL (India) Ltd, the country's largest gas distributor, will meet on Monday, 13 March, 2023 to consider and approve an interim dividend for fiscal 2022-23. If approved, the record date for payment of the said dividend will be Tuesday, 21 March, 2023.
