The board of GAIL (India) Ltd, the country's largest gas distributor, will meet on Monday, 13 March, 2023 to consider and approve an interim dividend for fiscal 2022-23. If approved, the record date for payment of the said dividend will be Tuesday, 21 March, 2023.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th March, 2023 to, inter-alia, consider the recommendation for payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23. For the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend, if so approved by the Board, the "Record Date" will be Tuesday, 21st March, 2023," the company said in an exchange filing.

This will be the state-owned gas company's first interim dividend in the current financial year.

The company also said that trading window for dealing in GAIL securities will remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from 7 March, 2023 to 15 March, 2023.

GAIL (India) Ltd reported an almost 93 per cent slump in its December quarter profit, hit by lower gas sales due to supply disruptions.

The company's standalone profit tumbled to ₹246 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,288 crore a year earlier.

GAIL's revenue from operations surged more than 37 per cent to ₹35,380 crore on price hikes to customers.

On Wednesday, the stock was trading 2.15 per cent higher at ₹111.40 per share on the BSE.

