GAIL to consider interim dividend next week, record date fixed

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th March, 2023 to, inter-alia, consider the recommendation for payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23. For the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend, if so approved by the Board, the "Record Date" will be Tuesday, 21st March, 2023," the company said in an exchange filing.