GAIL Q4FY24 results: Net profit soars 260% YoY but falls 23% sequentially; total income declines
GAIL, India's largest natural gas company, reported a significant increase in net profit YoY to ₹2,177 crore for Q4FY24. However, there was a 23% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.
India's largest natural gas company GAIL declared results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). The company posted a 260 percent jump in its March quarter standalone net profit at ₹2,177 crore as against ₹603.5 crore in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, the firm's net profit fell 23 percent from ₹2,842.62 crore.
