Gaja Alternative share price slumps over 8% after strong debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Gaja Alternative share price slipped sharply after making a strong stock market debut on Wednesday. Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares listed at a premium of nearly 16% over the IPO price of ₹160 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹185.20, representing a 15.75% gain over the issue price. On the NSE, it was listed at ₹185 per share, up 15.62%.

However, the Gaja Alternative share price failed to sustain its bumper listing gains and subsequently declined by more than 8% from its listing price. Despite the post-listing correction, Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares continued to trade more than 5% above the IPO price.

The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO witnessed strong investor demand, with the ₹550-crore public issue being subscribed 31.33 times by the final day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO was priced in the range of ₹152–160 per equity share and comprised a fresh issue worth up to ₹450 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹100 crore.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for debt repayment, seeding new investment funds and general corporate purposes.

Originally established in 2004 as Gaja Capital, the company operates as a private equity and alternative asset management platform, providing growth capital to businesses across sectors such as education, consumer and financial services.

Gaja Alternative share price - What should investors do? Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said Gaja Alternative Asset Management made a strong market debut, listing at around ₹185, a premium of nearly 16% over its issue price of ₹160.

According to Nyati, the company stands to benefit from the growing allocation towards private markets by HNIs and family offices, while its capital-light and scalable business model offers long-term growth potential. She added that the IPO proceeds will increase the sponsor's commitment to its funds, which is a structural positive for the business.

However, she cautioned that earnings in the alternative asset management industry can be volatile, particularly due to the dependence on performance-based fees, and profit booking following the strong listing cannot be ruled out.

“At current levels, investors who received allotment can consider holding the stock with a stop-loss at ₹170. Fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock and wait for consolidation,” Nyati said. She added that a sustained move above ₹185 could open the door for an upside towards the ₹195–200 zone.

Meanwhile, Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd, said Gaja Alternative Asset Management made a positive debut, listing at ₹185 on the NSE, a premium of 15.63% over the issue price, while the stock debuted at ₹185.20 on the BSE, up 15.75%.

Singh highlighted the company’s nearly two decades of experience in alternative asset management and its role as an investment manager for India-focused Category I and Category II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), as well as an adviser to offshore funds investing in Indian companies.

The company generates revenue through three key streams — management fees, carried interest and income from sponsor commitments. Its limited partners are spread across more than 20 countries, including India, the US, Europe and the Middle East.

According to Singh, the rapid growth of India's alternative investment industry provides a favourable backdrop for the company. However, he said investors should focus on the quality and sustainability of earnings rather than short-term share price movements.

“Growth in recurring management fees, successful fundraising and consistent exits would support the company’s valuation. However, if profitability remains heavily dependent on irregular carried interest, investors may need to take a more cautious view,” Singh said.