Gallantt Ispat shares surge 60% so far in April. Is there more steam left?

Gallantt Ispat shares have given strong returns in the recent past, even though the equity market has been volatile due to fluctuating crude oil prices driven by the conflict in West Asia.

Gallantt Ispat share price has gained 62% year-to-date compared to an 8% decline in the equity benchmark Sensex. Most gains in the stock have come this month, as so far in April, it has jumped nearly 60%.

The BSE and the NSE sought clarification from the company regarding the sharp rise in the stock prices of late. In an exchange filing on 18 April, Gallantt Ispat said the price and volume movement in the stock is purely market-driven and may be a combination of various factors, including market conditions.

Even on a longer timeframe, the stock's returns have been impressive. As per BSE data, over the last two years, shares have skyrocketed by 244% while the Sensex has only risen by 8%. The stock's last three and five-year returns are 1,284% and 1,715%, respectively.

Gallantt Ispat shares hit a 52-week high of ₹946.70 on 16 April this year and a 52-week low of ₹397.30 on 9 May last year. On Monday, 20 April, the stock rose 6% to an intraday high of ₹900.25. At this price, the stock is up 127% from its 52-week low.

The Gorakhpur-headquartered company deals in a diverse sector, including steel and cement manufacturing, power generation, and real estate.

Sharing its business performance details for Q4FY26 and FY26 on 6 April, the company said its power production saw a 14% year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q4FY26, while for the entire financial year 2026, it rose by 6% YoY.

The production of Pellets jumped by 59% YoY in Q4, while for the year it rose by 37% YoY. Similarly, sponge production saw an impressive 38% YoY rise in Q4FY26 and a 21% YoY growth in FY26.

Steel production grew by 9% YoY in Q4 and 3% YoY in FY26, while steel sales rose by 9% YoY in Q4 and 3% YoY in FY26.

Can the stock rise further? The Q4 business updates might have acted as fresh triggers for the movement in stock prices. However, the recent sharp gain has driven the stock to an overbought area, making technical experts cautious.

Aditya Thukral, Founder and Analyst of AT Research and Risk Managers, highlighted that the Gallant share price has been in a long-term uptrend with a higher high and higher low price structure.

View full Image View full Image Gallantt Ispat tech chart ( AT Research )

Thukral pointed out that the stock consolidated within the wider range of ₹800 and ₹500 for around eight months and has now broken out with an expansion in volumes, which is unusual in this case.

The stock is consistently trading above all the major exponential moving averages on the daily timeframe, which showcases the growth trajectory in stock prices. However, the 14-day RSI is now in the overbought zone and reads near 76 levels, Thukral said.

Thukral further said that it exhibited a flag-like pattern, and the target for the same is around psychological resistances of ₹1,000.

"Despite the fact that the breakout was witnessed with very high volumes and price action remains completely positive, the rally seems corrective in nature, where these price moves end in a three-wave advance, and the same is the case with this stock. Traders or investors should remain cautiously optimistic on the stock and should maintain ₹800 as strict stop losses in longs," said Thukral.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, also highlighted that after the recent upmove, momentum indicators are now heavily overbought, suggesting the stock may be entering an exhaustion phase.

The stock is trading significantly above its 20, 50, and 200 DEMA, indicating stretched valuations and increasing chances of mean reversion or a healthy pullback.

View full Image View full Image Gallantt Ispat ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

"Fresh buying at current levels is not advised. Existing investors may consider partial profit booking and trail positions cautiously. Immediate support is placed at ₹811, while resistance stands at ₹948. A pullback toward lower levels may offer better re-entry opportunities," said Patel.

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