Game Changers IPO listing: Shares debut at 2% premium over issue price on BSE SME

Game Changers share price opened at 104.15 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Nov 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Game Changers IPO listing: Shares debut at 2% premium to issue price on BSE SME.
Game Changers IPO listing: Shares debut at 2% premium to issue price on BSE SME.

Game Changers IPO made a moderate listing on the Indian stock market on Tuesday, November 4. Game Changers share price is listed at a 2 per cent premium over the issue price of 102.

Game Changers share price opened at 104.15 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This means that the investors got a listing gain of nearly 2 per cent.

After the listing, the stock rose nearly 5 per cent to 109.35 apiece over the IPO price and over 2.74 per cent from the opening price on Tuesday.

Ahead of the listing, the shares of Game Changers IPO were trading flat in grey market. This means that the GMP of Game Changers IPO was 0.

Game Changers IPO details

The 54.84 crore public issue, open for subscription from October 28 to 30, received a moderate investor response, being subscribed 1.17 times in total. The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.18 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion 1.48 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category 1.01 times.

Prior to the IPO, on October 27, Game Changers Texfab secured 9.13 crore from anchor investors by allotting 8.95 lakh shares at the upper end of the price band.

Corpwis Advisors is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue.

Game Changers Texfab is a fabric industry supply chain orchestration firm that operates TradeUNO, a B2B fabric marketplace. The company also has a B2C presence under the same brand name, TradeUNO, and markets apparel under its “Fall in Love” label. Its diverse product range features over 10,000 designs.

In FY 2023, the company reported a net profit of 5.3 million, which rose to 4.27 million in FY 2024 and further to 12.07 million in FY 2025. However, its total income showed fluctuations, moving from 100.58 million in FY 2023 to 97.86 million in FY 2024, before increasing to 115.59 million in FY 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
