Shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. tumbled Monday, dealing a blow to the legions of individual investors who have banded around the two stocks and frequently tout them on social media.

GameStop dropped 14% to $136.88 per share, its lowest closing price since March. AMC shares fell 15% to $23.24, their lowest close since May. The broader market was down, with the S&P 500 retreating 0.9% after closing at a record on Friday.

Both companies reported news last week that hurt their stock price. GameStop said its quarterly loss had widened from a year ago, as the videogame retailer has sought to build up its e-commerce business and improve customer service.

AMC disclosed late Thursday that its chief executive officer and chief financial officer sold a combined $10.2 million of stock, leading the company’s shares to slump nearly 7% on Friday. The movie-chain operator also faces challenges from the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, which has stirred fears of new lockdowns that could keep customers away from theaters.

Data suggest that individual investors continued to buy the stocks amid last week’s selloff. Even as AMC finished last week down 5.4% and GameStop lost 7.8%, individual investors plowed a net $32.5 million and $4.2 million into the stocks, respectively, for the week, according to data from Vanda Research.

Some individual investors continued to cheer the stocks in Reddit forums on Monday, with many saying they were buying more shares on the drop.

GameStop and AMC have emerged this year as the two biggest “meme stocks"—stocks popular among investors active on social media who attempt to act in concert to push their price higher.

Many of these investors say that GameStop and AMC are being held down by Wall Street short sellers betting against the companies’ shares. The stocks have repeatedly surged and collapsed this year.

Despite Monday’s declines, GameStop shares are worth more than seven times than they were at the end of 2020, while AMC shares are over 10 times more valuable than they were at the end of last year.

—Caitlin McCabe contributed to this article.

