GameStop mania highlights shift to dark trading

GameStop mania highlights shift to dark trading4 min read . 12:06 AM IST
- On some days, more than half of shares changing hands in US are traded outside public stock exchanges
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The stock market is going dark thanks to a boom in activity by individual investors and manic trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp.
A record 47.2% of U.S. equity trading volume in January was executed outside public stock exchanges, up from 39.9% a year earlier, according to data from Rosenblatt Securities, a brokerage firm.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.