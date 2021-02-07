Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >GameStop, Reddit and the ‘Wisdom of Crowds’
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo/File Photo

GameStop, Reddit and the ‘Wisdom of Crowds’

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

﻿It is a way of forecasting the likelihood of future events. It is particularly useful in markets where money is at stake

On Wall Street, “the wisdom of crowds" refers to the theory that large groups of people collectively are smarter than any individual expert when it comes to things like forecasting where stocks are headed.

But, as the frenzy around GameStop Corp. trading has shown, crowds also can become mobs—irrational or the opposite of wise.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.