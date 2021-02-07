GameStop, Reddit and the ‘Wisdom of Crowds’3 min read . 01:09 PM IST
It is a way of forecasting the likelihood of future events. It is particularly useful in markets where money is at stake
On Wall Street, “the wisdom of crowds" refers to the theory that large groups of people collectively are smarter than any individual expert when it comes to things like forecasting where stocks are headed.
But, as the frenzy around GameStop Corp. trading has shown, crowds also can become mobs—irrational or the opposite of wise.
