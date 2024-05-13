GameStop rises 71% on ‘Roaring Kitty’ return, surges 87% in five days
GameStop surged in a three-week rally leading up to Monday's spike, marking its longest winning streak of the year, with shares climbing 68% during that period.
GameStop Corp. saw its shares surge by as much as 71 per cent amidst speculation surrounding a potential return to social media by Keith Gill, famously known for igniting the meme-stock frenzy of 2021 as "Roaring Kitty."
