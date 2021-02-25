Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >GameStop shares soar in last hour of trading
Photo Reuters

GameStop shares soar in last hour of trading

2 min read . 12:10 PM IST Caitlin Mccabe, The Wall Street Journal

  • Stock is still well below its intraday peak of $483 in late January

GameStop Corp. shares skyrocketed in the final hour of trading Wednesday, finishing the day with a rally reminiscent of last month’s blockbuster gains.

Shares of the videogame retailer finished 104% higher to close at $91.71 after hovering below $50 for most of the day. The stock, which was halted twice on Wednesday for volatility, last closed around that level on Feb. 3.

