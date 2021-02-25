GameStop shares soar in last hour of trading

Shares of the videogame retailer finished 104% higher to close at $91.71 after hovering below $50 for most of the day. The stock, which was halted twice on Wednesday for volatility, last closed around that level on Feb. 3.

