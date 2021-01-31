GameStop short nightmare shows few signs of becoming a contagion

To be sure, day traders are targeting companies favored by bearish investors, trying to spur squeezes. In 2021, the top quintile of the Russell 3000 stocks with the highest short sales as a percentage of their float is up 20%, compared with a loss of 0.8% for the bottom 600, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But those returns are also consistent with a contour that was already taking shape as investor risk appetite increased: gains in companies with shakier finances, which had trailed during 2020’s pandemic market.

