GameStop stock soars 74% after 'Roaring Kitty' Keith Gill tweet spurs meme stock frenzy
In 2021, GameStop grappled with survival challenges as the gaming industry rapidly shifted from physical discs to digital downloads. Large Wall Street hedge funds and significant investors were pessimistic about its future, actively shorting its stock.
Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty," the pivotal figure in the 2021 meme stock phenomenon, has resurfaced online after three years, causing a significant surge in GameStop shares, which soared 74%, and other meme stocks.
