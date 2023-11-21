Gandhar Oil IPO: Anchor investors pick ₹150 crore worth shares ahead of its IPO
Gandhar Oil has raised ₹150 crore from 16 anchor investors on November 21, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) set to open for bidding, at the allocation price of ₹169 per equity share.
