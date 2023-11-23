Gandhar Oil Refinery initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed over 15.27 times on its second day of bidding. The issue opened for subscription on November 22 and will close on November 24.

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO's retail investors portion has been subscribed 17.27 times, NII portion is subscribed 26.24 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 3.14 times. The IPO has received bids for 32,43,12,296 shares against 2,12,43,940 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

On the first day of bidding, the issue was fully subscribed with bids coming in for 89 million shares as against a total of 21 million offered shares.

The public issue was subscribed by a total of 4.2 times led by retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs), as of 3:15 pm. While NIIs booked 5.56x of the public issue, retail investors booked 5.23x, data suggested. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.3x of issue portion on day 1 of the IPO subscription, showed data.

Gandhar Oil has raised ₹150 crore from 16 anchor investors on November 21, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) set to open for bidding, at the allocation price of ₹169 per equity share.

Around 47.58% of the total allocation of equity shares to anchor investors have been allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds, applied through 7 schemes on Tuesday, which is worth ₹71 crore.

The IPO share price has been set in the range of ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share of face value of ₹2. The floor price is 80 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 84.50 times the face value of the equity shares.

Gandhar Oil IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Promoter Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Kailash Parekh, and Gulab Parekh would each sell 2,250,000 equity shares. Other selling shareholders are Green Desert Real Estate Brokers, who will offload 3,000,000 equity shares, and Denver Bldg Mat & Décor TR LLC would offer 1,000,000 equity shares.

The registrar for the Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, while the book running lead managers are Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and ICICI Securities Limited.

Gandhar Oil IPO GMP Today

Gandhar Oil IPO grey market premium is +76. This indicated Gandhar Oil share price today are trading at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gandhar Oil share price was indicated at ₹245 apiece, which is 44.97% higher than the IPO price of ₹169.

