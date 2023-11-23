Gandhar Oil IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 15.27 times, retail portion booked 17.27x; check overall subscription
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO has been subscribed over 15.27 times on its second day of bidding. The issue opened for subscription on November 22 and will close on November 24.
