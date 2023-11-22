Gandhar Oil IPO gets fully subscribed within hours of opening
Gandhar Oil IPO Opens today- Gandhar Oil IPO that opened today was fully subscribed on first day by afternoon. Shares of the white oil maker company are available at a premium of ₹76 on grey market today, according to investorgain.com
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd that has hit primary market today was fully subscribed by the afternoon. The IPO had been Subscribed 2.44 times by 1.00 PM as per the BSE. While Non Institutional Investors had bid for 2.9 times the Number of shares offered or reserved, Retail investors had bid more than 3 times.
