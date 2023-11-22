Gandhar Oil IPO: Issue subscribed 5.54 times at the end of first day: GMP, Issue details and 10 things to know
Gandhar Oil IPO Opens today- Gandhar Oil IPO that opened today received subscription of up to 5.54 times by 5 PM. Shares of the white oil maker company are available at a premium of ₹70 on grey market today, according to investorgain.com
Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd that has hit primary market today was subscribed 5.54 times by 5.00 PM as per the BSE. While Non Institutional Investors had bid for 7.70 times the Number of shares offered or reserved, Retail investors had bid 6.92 times.
