Gandhar Oil Refinery India IPO: 10 key risk factors you should know before investing
The price band for Gandhar Oil Refinery India's IPO has been set at ₹160–169 per equity share. The quota for retail investors is 35% of the net offer, while the QIB and NII quotas are fixed at 50% and 15% respectively.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Gandhar Oil Refinery India will open for subscription today and remain open until November 24. The company aims to raise ₹302 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares, whereas existing shareholders and promoters will offload 11,756,910 shares, aggregating to ₹198.69 crore. The total size of the IPO was ₹500.69 crore.
