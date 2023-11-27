The subscription for Gandhar Oil IPO ended on Friday, November 24, received a strong response from investors. The book building issue was oversubscribed by 64 times in its three day bidding process.

Led by QIB investors, the book build issue got subscribed over 64 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 28.95 times. The NII portion of the public issue got subscribed 62.23 times while its QIB segment got subscribed to a whopping 129 times.

Gandhar Oil IPO: How to check allotment status?

The basis of the allotment of shares is set to be finalised on November 30. Gandhar Oil Refinery shares are to be listed on the BSE and NSE, likely on December 5.

Investors who took part in the ₹500.69 crore IPO can verify the status of their application through two online methods: either on the BSE website or on the registrar's website.

Go to the BSE website. Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select the issue name. Enter your application number and PAN card number. Click on the "Search" button.

In a similar way, you can also check on its registrar's website.

1) Go to the website of Link Intime.

2) Click on ‘Company Selection’ and then select the IPO name.

3) Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID, or account number / IFSC.

4) Click on ‘Search’.

Gandhar Oil IPO GMP today

Subsequent to a robust reaction from investors, the share price of Gandhar Oil has continued to gather momentum in the unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery Ltd are available at a premium of ₹68 in the grey market today.

Market observers said that Gandhar Oil IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹68. Observers went on to add that Gandhar Oil IPO GMP has risen from around 30 percent to 45 percent in the last one week against Gandhar Oil IPO price band of ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share. They went on to add that strong Gandhar Oil IPO subscription status is one of the major reasons for the grey market going further bullish on the book build issue.

