Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: Here’s what GMP signals as focus shifts on allotment date, how to check allotment status
The basis of the allotment of shares is set to be finalised on November 30. Gandhar Oil Refinery shares are to be listed on the BSE and NSE, likely on December 5.
The subscription for Gandhar Oil IPO ended on Friday, November 24, received a strong response from investors. The book building issue was oversubscribed by 64 times in its three day bidding process.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started