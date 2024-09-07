Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Geojit Financial Services recommends these two stocks to buy on Monday — Sept 9

  • Ganesh Chaturthi Stocks Picks: Geojit Financial Services expert recommends two stocks to buy on Monday — Indian Bank, Dilip Buildcon

Ujjval Jauhari
Published7 Sep 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anand James of Geojit Financial Services has recommended buying these two stocks when the market opens on Monday.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anand James of Geojit Financial Services has recommended buying these two stocks when the market opens on Monday.(Photo: Pixabay)

Ganesh Chaturthi Stocks Picks: Indian Bank , Dilip Buildcon Ltd are two technical picks by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Stocks to buy on Monday

Indian Bank (Buy)—Anand James recommends buying the Indian Bank share with a target price of 558-568. This indicates an upside of 6.7% % to 8.6% for the Indian Bank share price from the current closing levels of 523.05 on the NSE on Friday. James recommends investors keep a stop Loss (SL) at 544. The Buy recommendation is for a period of 5 days, as per James.

 

Indian Bank (Buy)

CMP- 523.05

Target Price- 558- 568

Stop Loss - 544

James has recommended the Indian Bank stock since it has formed a DoJi pattern.

 

A doji candlestick is a indicator that provides information about Bullish or Bearish trend in a stock price candle stock price chart. Indian Banks share price that closed at the trading level of 567.30 on Friday 30 August 2023, however has fallen during the current week and closed at 523.05 on the NSE on Friday 6, September, 2024.

Dilip Buildcon (Buy) Dilip Buildon is the second stock Anand James has recommended to Buy with a target price of 570-580 . This indicates an upside of 4.5-6.3% from current closing levels of 545.50 on the NSE on Friday. James recommends investors keeping a stop Loss (SL) at 552. The Buy recommendation is for a period of 5 days as per James.

CMP- 545.50

Target Price: 570 - 580

Stoploss: 552

 

James has recommended Dilip Buidcon since the chart shows the formation of a Reversal candle. Bullish reversal patterns appear at the end of a downtrend and signal the price reversal to the upside. Dilip Buildcon's share price touched intraday highs of 565.95 on Friday to lows of 542.10 before closing at RSs 545.50 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Stock Markets

