Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking suggest THIS IT stock to buy for medium-term

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended investors to buy HCL Tech stock for medium-term.

The market expert suggested investors to buy the IT stock at ₹1507 and adding on dips towards ₹1480.

“Based on this technical structure, we recommend initiating a buy position in the stock at the current market price of 1507 and adding on dips towards 1480. On the downside, 1380 would act as a strong support zone, and a breach of this level could temporarily challenge the positive structure, warranting a cautious approach,” Bagadia said.

He further said that HCL Technologies has shown signs of stabilization after an extended correction phase, currently trading around 1507.

"The stock is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern after finding support near the 1480 zone, suggesting that selling pressure is reducing and accumulation is emerging at lower levels. On the upside, the stock faces resistances near the 50-day EMA 1547 and 100-day EMA 1588. A decisive move above these levels would indicate a bullish reversal and open the path for further gains. Momentum indicators are showing early signs of improvement. The RSI has recovered from oversold territory and is currently at 48.75, suggesting scope for an upward move. The MACD has also turned towards the positive zone, reinforcing the possibility of a trend reversal in the coming sessions.

If HCLTECH sustains above the 1500 mark, it is likely to build momentum towards the 1600–1640 resistance band in the near term. A breakout beyond these levels, would provide strength to the uptrend and propel the stock towards its medium- term targets of 1730 and 1780," he added.

HCL Tech Q1 results 2025 HCL Tech, on July 14, posted a net profit of ₹3,843 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 9.7 per cent year-on-year YoY decline from ₹4,257 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit dropped 10.7 per cent compared to ₹4,307 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY25), the company stated in a BSE filing.

Revenue for Q1 FY26 rose 8.1 per cent YoY to ₹30,349 crore, up from ₹28,057 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue was largely flat, with a marginal increase from ₹30,246 crore in the previous quarter.

The board of directors has also declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.

Quarterly expenses surged to ₹25,407 crore, marking a 9.2 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹23,262 crore in Q1 FY25 and a 2.4 per cent rise from ₹24,804 crore in Q4 FY25. This increase in expenses weighed on profitability despite stable revenue growth.

The company has projected revenue growth of 3–5 per cent YoY (in constant currency) and expects services revenue to grow within the same range, while maintaining an EBIT margin between 17–18 per cent.

