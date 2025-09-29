Ganesh Consumer Products share price makes weak debut, lists at ₹296.05 on NSE, down 8.06% from IPO price

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Listing: Ganesh Consumer Products share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, September 29. Ganesh Consumer Products share price was listed on Monday at ₹296.05 apiece on NSE, a discount of 8.06 percent from its issue price of ₹322. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹295, down 8.39 percent from issue price

The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹-9 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹313— translating to a discount of 2.8 percent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Details Ganesh Consumer Products made a strong debut on the BSE and NSE on September 29, 2025, following the successful completion of its public issue. The IPO, which opened on September 22 and closed on September 24, had allotments finalised on September 25.

The ₹408.80 crore book-built issue comprised a fresh issue of 0.40 crore shares worth ₹130 crore and an offer for sale of 0.87 crore shares aggregating to ₹278.80 crore. The lot size was fixed at 46 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,812 at the upper price band. The issue also included a reservation of up to 34,247 shares for employees, who were offered shares at a discount of ₹30 to the issue price.

The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO witnessed strong investor appetite, closing with an overall subscription of 2.68 times. Retail investors subscribed 1.17 times their allocated portion, non-institutional investors placed bids 4.41 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 4.03 times. The employee category also saw healthy participation, being oversubscribed 2.14 times. Prior to the IPO, the company secured ₹134.97 crore from anchor investors on September 15.

The company intends to deploy the IPO proceeds primarily for prepayment or repayment of select borrowings, capital expenditure to establish a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing facility in Darjeeling, West Bengal, and other general corporate purposes.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. served as the book running lead manager, with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acting as the registrar for the issue.

