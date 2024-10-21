Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price jumps 6% on ₹491 crore contract from Defence Ministry

  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price rose nearly 6% after receiving a Letter of Intent from the Ministry of Defence for a 491 crore contract to develop an Acoustic Research Ship.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Oct 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price today opened at an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,800 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,870.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,800 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,870. (Pixabay)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price jumped nearly 6% on Monday's session, after the company received a Letter of Intent from the Ministry of Defence for a substantial contract valued at 491 crore. The Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, GoI, Ministry of Defence, DRDO, Kochi, has sent a letter of intent for the award of contract for the design, development, construction, integration of equipment, testing, certification, commissioning, and supply of One Acoustic Research Ship (ARS) to the company. Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price today opened at an intraday low of 1,800 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 1,870.

“Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price has recently formed a support base around 1,500. Downside seems to be limited from here and hence positional traders can look for buying opportunity on some dips with a stop loss below 1,500,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

(more to come) 

 

 

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:16 AM IST
