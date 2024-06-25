Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Multiple order wins lead to this PSU stock gaining 123% in 2024
GRSE stock surged 18% to reach all-time high of ₹2,065 before closing with 11% gain at ₹1,946. The rally in CY24 has delivered a multibagger return of 123%. Steady order wins and strong financial performance have boosted investor optimism.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE) enjoyed another bullish day as the PSU's stock surged 18% to reach a new all-time high of ₹2,065 apiece during today's intraday trade, before closing the session with a 11% gain at ₹1,946.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started