Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares to turn ex-dividend tomorrow; investors must buy today to get ₹5.75 interim dividend

Investors who wish to receive the ₹5.75 per share interim dividend from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, announced by the company earlier this month, must take delivery of the shares by the end of trade today, November 10. The record date for the interim dividend of ₹5.75 per share has been set for tomorrow, November 11, which will determine the shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Due to the T+1 settlement cycle in India, investors must purchase the shares at least one day before the record date.

The company’s Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 4, approved an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY2025–26, amounting to ₹65.87 crore, out of the profits for the half year ended September 30, 2025.

For comparison, the company paid an interim dividend of ₹8.95 per share in February 2025 and a final dividend of ₹4.90 per share in September 2025. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend totaling ₹13.85 per share.

At the current share price of ₹2,683, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.’s dividend yield stands at 0.52%.

GRSE September quarter performance The shipbuilding major reported a 57% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter. It had reported a net profit of ₹98 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹1,677 crore, compared with ₹1,153 crore in Q2FY25.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹225 crore in Q2FY26, as against ₹144 crore in Q2FY25, marking an increase of 56%.

For H1FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹2,987 crore, compared with ₹2,163 crore in H1FY25, registering a growth of 38%. On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of ₹274 crore in H1FY26 against ₹185 crore in H1FY25, registering a growth of 48%.

With a strong order book, result-oriented project execution strategy, and clear order visibility, the company remains confident of delivering an equally strong financial performance in the second half of FY26 as well.

The company is one of India's leading warships builders and was taken over by the Government of India in 1960. It became the first shipyard in independent India to build a warship, the Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) INS Ajay, in 1961.