Garware Hi-Tech doubles investors' money in 1 year! ₹1 lakh grows to nearly ₹2 lakh - More returns ahead? Target

Shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited ended the week with marginal losses, following a stupendous 125.47% rally in 2026 so far (year to date). The stock has delivered staggering 98.60% return in one year, nearly doubling investors' wealth in just 12 months.

While the stock has delivered 98.60% in one year, experts believe that there is still some room for upside. Strong operational momentum, backward integration, and increasing share of specialty products are likely to boost the outlook, according to InCred Equities, which sees 12% upside potential in the stock.

Garware Hi-Tech share price outlook Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited (GHFL) maintained strong operational momentum in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. It has delivered highest ever quarterly revenues of ₹696 crore, which is 22% higher on an annual basis and around 10% higher on a sequential basis. The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹169 crore, which registered 42% annual growth.

The Mumbai-headquartered specialty films maker remains debt-free with ₹933 crore in cash and liquid investments, providing fortress-like financial flexibility, highlighted the brokerage in its report.

“Management upgraded FY27 reported EBITDA margin guidance to 25-29% (from 23-27%), reaffirming ₹2,500 crore revenue target, with a medium-term 15-20% CAGR targeting INR 3,500 Cr underpinned by emerging regulatory tailwinds, D2C scale (250+ domestic, 14 international studios), and backward integration benefits.”

Garware Hi-Tech share price recommendation The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹7,880 per share. “We maintain BUY rating with a target price of INR 7,880 (12% upside from CMP), based on 30x FY28E P/E,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Garware Hi-Tech share price trend The stock closed 0.39% lower at ₹6983.30 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of Rs16,223.88 crore on Friday, October 30.

Considering the stock’s 1 year return, if an investor would have invested ₹1 lakh in the stock a year ago, their investment would have grown approximately to ₹1.98 lakh by today.

Particulars Amount Initial investment ₹ 1,00,000 Purchase price (on October 30, 2025) ₹ 3,516.20 Shares purchased (fractional calculation) 28.44 October 30, 2026 price ₹ 6,983.30 Investment value ₹ 1,98,605 Absolute profit ₹ 98,605 Percentage return 98.61%