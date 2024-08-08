Garware Hi-Tech Films shares hit 20% upper circuit to touch record high on robust Q1 earnings

Revenue from operations saw a 25.0% year-on-year rise, driven by continued growth momentum in the Sun Control Films (SCF) and Paint Protection Films (PPF) businesses. EBITDA experienced strong growth, increasing by 78.7% YoY and 44.9% QoQ.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 Aug 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Trade Now
Garware Hi-Tech Films shares hit 20% upper circuit to record high on robust Q1 earnings.
Garware Hi-Tech Films shares hit 20% upper circuit to record high on robust Q1 earnings.(Pixabay)

Shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films, a global manufacturer of solar control films, paint protection films, and other specialty polyester films, surged to the 20% upper circuit limit today, reaching a new all-time high of 2,895 per share, after the company released its June quarter results.

The company reported its Q1 FY25 performance during market hours today, posting a 102.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to 88.4 crore. Revenue from operations also saw a 25.0% year-on-year rise, driven by continued growth momentum in the Sun Control Films (SCF) and Paint Protection Films (PPF) businesses.

EBITDA experienced strong growth, increasing by 78.7% YoY and 44.9% QoQ. The EBITDA margin improved to 27.4%, up from 19.2% in Q1 FY23 and 20.1% in Q4 FY23.

Also Read | BLS International generated over 200% returns in 2 years, up 1850% in 4 years

Strong efforts in sales and marketing significantly boosted the high-end SCF and PPF business. The architectural segment of SCF saw significant growth with the introduction of new products.

Garware Hi-Tech Films is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, durable, and highly tensile polyester films, solar control films, and paint protection films globally. It is the only producer of professional-grade Premium Paint Protection (PPF) film in India, currently selling its products in around 90 countries, with exports accounting for 77% of its sales.

In 2018, Garware Hi-Tech Films underwent a significant shift in its business strategy, resulting in strong performance in the specialty films industry. This strategic shift led to higher margins and a highly differentiated product portfolio, enhancing the company's market position and growth prospects.

Also Read | PV sales drop in July amid softening demand: Will the slowdown persist?

The company boasts a production capacity of 42,000 MT per annum in its Industrial Product Division (IPD) and 4,500 LSF per annum in its Consumer Product Division (CPD).

Phenomenal performance

The company's shares have been on a consistent winning streak, concluding the last 13 out of 17 months with impressive gains. From their March 2023 trading price of 491 apiece, they have surged by a remarkable 500% to trade at the current price of 2,895 apiece.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy shares up 28% in 13 sessions, hit 5% upper circuit in 6 of them
Also Read | Bangladesh Protests: Textile stocks Gokaldas Exports, Arvind and 6 others jump up to 19% – here’s why

Over the last one year, the shares have jumped 214%, and in the last four years, they have gained 1260%. For CY23, the stock delivered a stellar return of 114%, while it continued to surge for the current year as it is already up by 106%.

Architectural film: The next growth engine for SCF

Architectural films are specialised films applied to glass surfaces in buildings for various purposes. They are used to enhance aesthetic appeal, improve energy efficiency, provide privacy, and protect interiors from harmful UV rays and heat.

The company said its architectural film segment experienced significant growth during the June quarter, driven by the introduction of new products. The company anticipates that this growth will continue in the coming years.

It launched Spectra Pro Architectural Films, designed for high heat rejection and high visible light transmission (VLT). These films are particularly appealing to luxury homeowners, commercial hotels, and corporate properties. They offer lower reflectivity than glass, allowing most light to pass through while providing excellent heat rejection.

Additionally, the company introduced the DecoVista Series Decorative Film, a stylish alternative to designer glass. The global SCF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 03:24 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGarware Hi-Tech Films shares hit 20% upper circuit to touch record high on robust Q1 earnings

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.55
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-3.3 (-2.14%)

Bharat Electronics

297.75
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-2.5 (-0.83%)

Tata Power

418.40
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-11.85 (-2.75%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

338.30
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-5.4 (-1.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

497.00
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
41.05 (9%)

Route Mobile

1,614.65
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
112.7 (7.5%)

Kfin Technologies

900.50
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
56.8 (6.73%)

CRISIL

4,470.00
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
227.85 (5.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue