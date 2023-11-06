Gati Ltd saw its share prices decline up to 6.4 % on Monday during the intraday trades. Gati Share price at ₹138.50 ended the day 5.54 lower over its previous close. The disappointment for the street was led by Gati reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹1.9 Crore for the quaretr ended September, compared to net profit of ₹5.9 Crore in the year-ago quarter. Q2FY24, consolidated revenue was up 1% YoY and the Ebitda declined 26% year-on-year. Ebitda stands for Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and amortisation.

For Q2FY24, consolidated revenue was up 1% YoY and the EBITDA declined 26% YoY

Gati’s express business housed under Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. (GESCPL) reported revenues at ₹385 crore, nevertheless had grown 4% year-on-year and 5% sequentially. The volume growth that is the key parameter to monitor remains strong. The volume growth stood at 14% sequentially and 18% year on year for GESCPL. It was the decline in yields (realisations per kg) and the one-offs pertaining to some provisioning that led to the impact on the Ebitda.

The express business's strong volume growth during the quarter was driven by a pickup in festive demand. The operational launch of Bengaluru super hub also helped.

Anish Mathews Chief Financial officer (CFO), Gati ltd said that the volume growth momentum is likely to continue with festive demand remaining string and benefits accruing from the Bengaluru Super hub. Various initiatives have been undertaken to improve yields. These include product initiatives and also cost initiatives.

Mathews said that Yields should improve gradually. However FY26 should see gross margins in the targeted 30-32% range, Ebitda margins at 12-13%

Q2 saw gross margins of around 25.5%, which were lower than 28.8% in the year ago quarter and around 27.73 in the previous quarter.

The new hub will also have a positive impact on operational parameters. Operational difficulties faced earlier have been resolved by the development of new infrastructure. A large number of bays will enable faster loading and unloading and will also shorten the cooling time.

Gati also has set an ambitious revenue target of ₹3,000 crore in reveneus by FY26.

Gati also plans monetising some of its non-core assets. The same will help take care of the cost of Hubs and IT spending. The net borrowing stood at ₹41 Crore at the end of Q2

