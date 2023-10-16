Gati shares surge 14% on strong business updates; should you buy?
Shares of Gati surged 14 percent on Monday after the company announced its latest business updates for the September quarter (Q2FY24). Meanwhile, bullish comments from brokerage house Nuvama also added to the positive sentiment.
Shares of Gati surged 14 percent on Monday after the company announced its latest business updates for the September quarter (Q2FY24). Meanwhile, bullish comments from brokerage house Nuvama also added to the positive sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started