Gaudium IVF, Saatvik Green Energy, Tolins Tyres among 5 stocks in focus as IPO lock-in expires tomorrow

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd, Shriram Triputi Balajee Agro Trading Ltd, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd, and Tolins Tyres Ltd will be eligible for trading tomorrow (Friday, March 27) following the expiry of their IPO lock-in periods.

Nuvama Institutional Equities, in a recent analysis, reported that from March 24, 2026, to July 31, 2026, 95 companies are expected to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins expire, with a total value of $68 billion.

This figure relates to the total value of the shares whose lock-up will be lifted, but it is crucial to understand that not all these shares will be available for sale, as a significant portion is also owned by Promoters and their Group, said the domestic brokerage.

It's crucial to understand that the conclusion of the shareholder lock-in period does not mean that all these shares will necessarily be sold on the public market. It only signifies that trading them is now allowed.

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Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd In the one-month lock-in category, Gaudium IVF and Women Health will see approximately 3 million shares (0.3 crore), accounting for 4% of its total outstanding equity, becoming eligible for trading on March 27.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health debuted on February 27, starting at ₹83 per share, which is a 5% increase from its IPO price of ₹79.

Shares of Gaudium IVF ended at ₹78.60 apiece on the BSE, up nearly 1% on Thursday, March 25. Domestic equity markets is closed on Thursday, March 26 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Shriram Triputi Balajee Agro Trading Ltd Under the six-month lock-in, Shriram Triputi Balajee Agro is set to unlock around 16 million shares (1.6 crore), representing 20% of its equity, also on March 27.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltd had a decent debut on September 12, opening at ₹92.90, which is a 12% increase from the issue price of ₹83 per share on the BSE.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd In the six-month category, Saatvik Green Energy stands out with a significant unlock of 25 million shares (2.5 crore), representing 20% of its outstanding equity.

Saatvik Green Energy had a flat listing on the exchanges on September 26, debuting at ₹465 on NSE.

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy on March 25 ended nearly 3% higher on BSE at ₹378.50 apiece.

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd Under the three-month lock-in, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is set to unlock around 4 million shares (0.4 crore), representing 6% of its equity.

Shares of Gujarat Kidney And Super Specialty debuted at ₹120 per share on the NSE on December 30, 2025, reflecting a premium of 5.26%. The issue, valued at ₹251 crore, had a price range set between ₹108 and ₹114 per share. On the BSE, the company’s shares were listed at ₹120.75 per share, showing a premium of 5.92%.

Gujarat Kidney shares on Thursday ended flat at ₹102.90 apiece on the BSE.

Tolins Tyres Ltd Under the six-month lock-in, Tolins Tyres is set to unlock around 8 million shares (0.8 crore), representing 20% of its equity, also on March 27.

Tolins Tyres witnessed a lukewarm debut on the stock market on September 16, opening at ₹227, which is a mere 0.4% above the issue price of ₹226 per share on the BSE.

Tolins Tyres on Thursday closed 1.64% on the BSE at ₹96.20 per share.