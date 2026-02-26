Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO to list at discount? Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO listing: After the allotment, the focus has now been shifted to the listing of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO. The shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, which opened for subscription on February 20 and closed on February 24, are all set to make their stock market debut on Friday, February 27.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO share price will be listed on both NSE and NSE. The allotment of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO was finalised on Wednesday.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO GMP ahead of listing The GMP trend for the Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO remains muted in the grey market, ahead of listing. In fact, the shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO are trading at a premium of ₹-4 in the grey market, as per the websites tracking the grey market. The GMP of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO is ₹-4, according to Investorgain.

This means that the shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO are likely to list at ₹75, which is 5% below the IPO price of ₹79.

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO details The IPO of the IVF treatment major witnessed robust investor interest during the subscription window. Over the three-day bidding period, the mainboard issue attracted bids worth ₹840 crore — about 7.27 times its offer size of ₹160 crore — with non-institutional investors alone bidding for ₹347 crore.

The public issue was subscribed 7.60 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RII) category and 14.05 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion saw a subscription of 1.62 times.

The price band for the Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO was fixed at ₹75 to ₹79 per share. At the upper end of the band, the company raised ₹165 crore through the public offering, comprising a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares totaling ₹75 crore.

The net proceeds will be utilised for capital expenditure toward establishing new IVF centres, repayment or prepayment of certain loans, and for general corporate purposes.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Gaudium IVF IPO registrar.

Gaudium IVF and Women’s Health Limited is a specialised provider of fertility and women’s healthcare services in India, with a primary focus on assisted reproductive technology (ART) and related reproductive treatments.