Gautam Adani-Hindenburg issue: Is your money safe in LIC and SBI?
- Gautam Adani-Hindenburg issue: Ahead of Adani Enterprises FPO opening, the short seller published a report raising concern over debt positioning of Adani group companies
Gautam Adani-Hindenburg issue: Adani Enterprises shares and other Adani group stocks have been under sell off heat after the US-based short seller raising 86 question from the Adani group and raising concern over the debt positioning of the Adani group companies, state insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and State Bank of India (SBI) has been under scrutiny for their investment and debt exposure in Gautam Adani-owned companies.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×