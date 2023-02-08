Gautam Adani-Hindenburg issue: Is your money safe in LIC and SBI?

According to stock market experts, despite heavy sell off in Adani group stocks, LIC is sitting with profit on its investment of around ₹30,000 crore whereas SBI has already declared that its debt exposure in Adani group companies is around 0.90 per cent of its total loan book. They said that SBI can recover from its debt exposure in Adani group in 9-10 months as their RoE is more than 10 per cent, in case Adani group fails to sustain against the Hindenburg Research allegations in its report. Similarly, they said that LIC has ₹26,000 crore cash in its hand and it has unclaimed amount to the tune of ₹21,000 crore. So, in case LIC's investment in Adani group stocks becomes zero, then in that case it can repay public money by using the cash in its hand and the unclaimed amount it has in its hand.