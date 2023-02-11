Gautam Adani-Hindenburg saga: Is it worth buying LIC shares after Q3 results?

Adani-Hindenburg saga: After the Hindenburg Research report putting 88 questions from Gautam Adani-backed Adani group companies, State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India are under scanner as they have exposure in Adani group companies. While SBI shares remain volatile after the Hindenburg Research report, LIC shares witnessed heavy sell off after the outbreak of this row and it slipped from 702 to ₹582 apiece levels in last 12 sessions, logging around 17 per cent dip in this time. However, SBI has already made it clear that it has just 0.88 per cent of its total loan book in Adani group companies.

