Gautam Adani-Hindenburg saga: SBI shares trade volatile. Buy or avoid?

Highlighting the takeaways from recently announced Q3 results of SBI, Gaurav Jani, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The State Bank of India (SBI) saw a good quarter with core PPoP at ₹223 bn beating PLe by 5.2%, led by higher NII and other income (ex-treasury). NIM was ahead at 3.4% (PLe 3.3%). While loan growth was in-line at 3.6% QoQ, it was led by retail and SME which supported better NIM. Bank sees FY24E loan growth at 14-16%. Slower deposit growth may not be an issue in near term, as there is excess SLR of ₹3.2 trillion. Asset quality was stable QoQ although bank created std. buffer asset provision of ₹42.3bn."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}