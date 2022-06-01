Gautam Adani latest bet is this multibagger sector. Key stocks to track now

1] Zen Tech: This multibagger stock has hit upper circuit on last 3 trade sessions whereas it is up 4.50 per cent in early morning deals. This drone maker stock has delivered around 175 per cent return to its shareholders after surging from around ₹70 to ₹193 apiece levels in this period. However, the stock has been in consolidation phase for last 6 months. It has shown strong upside in last one week that may turn out as trend reversal for the drone stock.