Gautam Adani latest bet is this multibagger sector. Key stocks to track now

Stocks in focus: With the announcement of new drone policy in July 2021, the central government has been continuously liberalising the drone policy to maximise the utility of drones. The latest sensation to enter this multibagger sector is Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.
Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered a definitive agreement for acquiring 50 per cent equity stake in agricultural drone startup General Aeronautics for an undisclosed amount. Adani's entry into drone business is seen to be a big boost for the Indian drone market as there are limited listed companies in India that deals in drone business.
Here we list out top 5 drone maker stocks, which gave stellar return to its shareholders:
1] Zen Tech: This multibagger stock has hit upper circuit on last 3 trade sessions whereas it is up 4.50 per cent in early morning deals. This drone maker stock has delivered around 175 per cent return to its shareholders after surging from around ₹70 to ₹193 apiece levels in this period. However, the stock has been in consolidation phase for last 6 months. It has shown strong upside in last one week that may turn out as trend reversal for the drone stock.
2] RattanIndia Enterprises: This is also a multibagger stock as it has risen from around ₹18 to ₹53 levels in last one year, giving around 200 per cent return to its shareholders. This company is in drone making business through its subsidiary NeoSky India. Recently, RattanIndia Enterprises has acquired 60 per cent stake in Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd (TAS), India's leading drone manufacturing company. This multibagger stock has given strong upside moves after surging from around ₹39 to ₹53 levels in one week, logging around 35 per cent rise in this period.
3] Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL: This drone maker stock has surged from ₹147 to ₹241 levels in last one year, appreciating to the tune of near 65 per cent in this period. After ascending to its 52-week high in May 2022, the stock has been under consolidation phase for last few sessions. However, it is showcasing some sharp upside moves in last one week, logging more than 5 per cent in this period.
4] Paras Defence: The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies hit the Dalal Street on 1st October 2021 at as premium of 170 per cent. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹165 to ₹175 per equity share and today Paras Defence share price is quoting around ₹638, around 265 per cent upside from the upper price band of ₹175 apiece. Hence, Paras Defence IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that have hit secondary markets in recent few months.
5] DCM Shriram: This drone maker stock has risen from ₹690 to ₹1000 levels in last one year, giving around 45 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. After ushering in to new year 2022, this drone maker stock has been under sell-off heat but in last one week, it has given sharp upside movement giving near 5 per cent return to the shareholders.
While inaugurating drone festival in New Delhi last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that said that drones are going to be a 'game-changer' in the agriculture sector. PM Modi pointed out the need for drones to improve last-mile healthcare delivery as it did during Covid by delivering vaccines to the remote part of the country.