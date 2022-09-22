Gautam Adani's fortune fails to halt rout in Adani group bonds

Adani Ports’ seven dollar-denominated notes have lost about 14% on average so far this year, while Adani Transmission Step-One’s notes due in 2036 and Adani Electricity Mumbai’s 2030 securities have lost more than 17% each. That exceeds a 10% decline for Indian dollar debt overall and a 13% drop in US currency notes in Asia excluding Japan, as rising borrowing costs in the US drag down the region’s greenback debt.