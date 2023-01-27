Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot in Forbes billionaires list as net worth declines on Group stocks crash2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:50 PM IST
- Billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's seventh richest man, according to Forbes, slipping from the third position
Indian industrialist and billionaire Gautam Adani's net worth continued to decline, putting him in the seventh spot in the Forbes Real Time Billionaires' list, slipping from the third position he held before the Hindenburg report. His net worth stands at $96.5 billion as of January 27, 2023, declining more than $22.7 billion (19%), as per the Forbes data.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×