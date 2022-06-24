Gautam Adani turns 60! 6 Adani stocks that give multibagger returns in 10 years4 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- Multibagger stocks: Adani Green Energy shares have delivered stellar 6,200 per cent return in last 10 years
Gautam Adani's birthday: Indian billionaire and Asia's richest person Gautam Adani has turned 60 today. The first generation Indian entrepreneur, who belongs to the global billionaires' club along with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, among others is currently ranked 8th the in Bloomberg Billionaire index with a net worth of around $92.7 billion. He entered the big boys' club of top 10 billionaires after sharp rise in the market value of Adani Group's listed companies.