Gautam Adani's birthday: Indian billionaire and Asia's richest person Gautam Adani has turned 60 today. The first generation Indian entrepreneur, who belongs to the global billionaires' club along with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, among others is currently ranked 8th the in Bloomberg Billionaire index with a net worth of around $92.7 billion. He entered the big boys' club of top 10 billionaires after sharp rise in the market value of Adani Group's listed companies.

Gautam Adani-led Adani group, which started off with a small agri-trading firm in 1988, has now spawned into a conglomerate that spans coal trading, mining, logistics, power generation and distribution and more recently, green energy, airports, data centers and cement.

Here we list out 6 Adani stocks that have given stellar multibagger returns to its shareholders in last 10 years:

1] Adani Enterprises: Current market cap of this Adani group stock is ₹2.41 lakh crore. In 2022, Adani Enterprises share price has surged around 25 per cent whereas in last one year it has delivered 40 per cent returns to its shareholders. In last 5 years, this multibagger Adani stock has ascended from around ₹132 to ₹2120 apiece levels, logging around 1500 per cent rise in this period. However, in last 10 years, this multibagger Adani group stock has ascended from around ₹9.30 levels to ₹2120 per share, recording around 22,650 per cent in this time horizon.

2] Adani Green Energy: Current market cap of this Adani stock is ₹2.94 lakh crore. In YTD time, Adani Green share price has delivered whopping 38 per cent returns to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has ascended over 60 per cent. In last 5 years, Adani Green share price has risen from around ₹26.45 to ₹1860 levels, logging near 6200 per cent rise in this period. The stock was listed at Indian bourses in June 2018 and it has been giving stellar return to its shareholders since listing.

3] Adani Ports and SEZ: Current market valuations of this Adani group stock is ₹1.44 lakh crore. he stock has remained under sell-off heat giving zero return to its shareholders in last one year. In last 5 years, it has given 90 per cent returns to its shareholders. In last 10 years, Adani Ports share price has surged from around ₹115 to ₹680 apiece levels, recording around 500 per cent rise in this period.

4] Adani Power: Shares of this Adani stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. Adani Power share price has surged from ₹101 to ₹260 apiece levels, logging around 155 per cent jump in 2022. In last one year, Adani Power shares have given 115 per cent returns to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has given staggering 765 per cent returns to its shareholders. Similarly, in last 10 years, it has risen from around ₹45 to ₹260 apiece levels, logging near 475 per cent rise in this period. Current market cap of this Adani stock is around ₹99.43 thousand crore.

5] Adani Wilmar: This newly listed Adani stock has a dream run post-listing on Indian bourses. Adani Wilmar IPO (Initial Public Offer) was launched in January 2022 at price band of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share. Adani Wilmar share price today is around ₹570 apiece. So, if an allottee had remained invested in the stock after share listing it would have earned multibagger returns in less than six months of Adani Wilmar share listing. Current market cap of Adani Wilmar shares is ₹73.78 thousand crore.

6] Adani Transmission: Current market capital of this Adani share is ₹2.37 lakh crore. Adani Transmission shares have given 22 per cent returns this year whereas it has risen near 70 per cent in last one year. In last 5 years, this this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹124 to ₹2122 apiece levels, recording more than 1600 per cent rise in this period. In last 7 years since its inception, this multibagger Adani stock has surged from around ₹27.60 to ₹2122 levels, clocking 7,600 per cent rise in these near 7 years.