Gautam Adani turns 60! 6 Adani stocks that give multibagger returns in 10 years

4] Adani Power: Shares of this Adani stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. Adani Power share price has surged from ₹101 to ₹260 apiece levels, logging around 155 per cent jump in 2022. In last one year, Adani Power shares have given 115 per cent returns to its shareholders whereas in last 5 years, it has given staggering 765 per cent returns to its shareholders. Similarly, in last 10 years, it has risen from around ₹45 to ₹260 apiece levels, logging near 475 per cent rise in this period. Current market cap of this Adani stock is around ₹99.43 thousand crore.