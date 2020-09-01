GDP contraction pushes Buffett indicator to 98%

“These indicators on a point-to-point basis will be extremely volatile and erratic during FY21. While market cap is a reflection of discounted sum of cash flows over many years, GDP during Q1 was impacted severely by the pandemic and will mean revert over the next few quarters. A valuation parameter like price to book value is more stable and relevant in the current environment," he said. To be sure, the quarterly drop in GDP growth may be reversed in the subsequent three quarters of this year driving the market cap-to-GDP ratio back down. Leading research firms such as Icra have pegged the FY2020-21 GDP drop at a more modest -9.5%.