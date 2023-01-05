GE HealthCare share begins trading on Nasdaq after completion of spin-off2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 01:27 PM IST
- GE HealthCare shares will begin trade on Nasdaq from Thursday under the symbol GEHC
GE HealthCare on Thursday announced that its previously announced spinoff from GE is complete and GE HealthCare will begin trading as an independent entity on the Nasdaq exchange. GE HealthCare shares will be available for trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GEHC" effective at the market opening on Thursday session.
