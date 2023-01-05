GE HealthCare share begins trading on Nasdaq after completion of spin-off

Speaking on GE HealthCare stocks beginning to trade on Nasdaq, Peter Arduini, President and CEO at GE HealthCare said, “Today is an incredibly exciting day for GE HealthCare as we become an independent company and start a new chapter advancing our position as a global leader in precision care," adding, “We are on the verge of true industry transformation as digital innovation reshapes the experience of patients and providers with an increased need for more precise, connected, and efficient care. GE HealthCare colleagues worldwide are united in our purpose to create a world where healthcare has no limits, and we look forward to delivering for providers, patients, and shareholders in the years ahead."