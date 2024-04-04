GE Power India stock spikes over 11.5% to hit 34-month high on ₹775 crore order win
GE Power India's stock reached a 34-month high with over 11% surge fueled by contracts from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. Since March 2023, the company's shares have seen a one-way surge, resulting in a massive gain of 254%.
GE Power India, a prominent player in India's power generation equipment market, witnessed an 11.8% surge in its shares, reaching a 34-month high of ₹371 apiece in today's intraday trading session following the announcement of significant orders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started