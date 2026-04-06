GE Shipping share price rises despite sideways trends in the Indian stock market

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price jumped 3.10% to ₹1,484.20 in Monday's trading session despite sideways trends in the Indian stock market.

GE Shipping share price opened at ₹1,444 apiece today, as compared to ₹1,439 on Thursday last week.

Meanwhile, both Indian indices — Sensex and Nifty — continued their downward trend on Monday, April 6, after a flat opening, amid rising crude oil prices. The Sensex dropped 405 points, or 0.5%, to touch an early low of 72,914.16, while the Nifty 50 declined 121 points, or 0.5%, to 22,591.70.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing on April 6, the company said it has contracted to sell its 2007-built Medium Range Tanker Jag Prakash of about 47,848 dwt, to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q1 FY27.

With the addition of Jag Prakash, the company’s owned fleet has expanded to 40 vessels. This includes 26 tankers—comprising 5 crude tankers, 17 product tankers, and 4 LPG carriers—and 14 dry bulk carriers, consisting of 2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, and 2 Supramax vessels, with a combined capacity of 3.20 million dwt, according to the filing.

Furthermore, the company has entered into agreements to acquire one pre-owned Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier and one pre-owned medium-range tanker, with both deals expected to be finalised in Q1 FY27, it said.

On April 1, the company had informed that it had contracted to buy a secondhand Medium Range Tanker of about 49,420 dwt. The 2014-built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet in Q1 FY27. The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is the expansion of the fleet.

The company’s current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.20 mn dwt. The Company’s current capacity utilisation is close to 100%.

GE Shipping share price trend The multibagger stock has managed to remain positive despite weak market sentiments. GE Shipping shares have delivered 33% returns in terms of year-to-date (YTD) and 63.58% in the last one year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has given multibagger returns of 129.37% in the last three years and over 395% in five years.